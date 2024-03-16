Dental anxiety dwelled on at Mohali college

Mohali, March 15
Prof Dr Deepti Jawa highlighted the effectiveness of the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) in managing dental anxiety at a continuing dental education programme held at Rayat Bahra Dental College in Mohali.
During the event, Dr Jawa emphasised the importance of adopting EFT as a means to relieve anxiety, bringing attention to its potential to revolutionise anxiety management in dental settings.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jawa said various techniques can be employed such as magnetic finger induction which evokes no noxious stimuli and that in turn reduces the receptors of pain.
She added another technique that may be employed while dealing with patients is a sensory-adapted dental environment (SADE) for special children.
Dr Jawa said these techniques require skills that can transform a fearful and anxious child into a happy and satisfying patient.
