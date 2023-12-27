Dental college gets new head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, Professor & Head of the Department of Orthodontics, took charge of the Principal-cum-Professor of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Sector 25, Panjab University, for a period of three years on Tuesday. Dr Gupta succeeded Prof Hemant Batra as the college principal. TNS

Man held with ‘ice’ in city

Chandigarh: Crime Branch of the police has arrested a resident of Burail with 54.13 grams of the “ice” drug. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Imtiyaz (37), was arrested from Kajheri village in Sector 52. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Two arrested for house theft

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for a house theft. Urmila Joshi had reported that a bag containing gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 22,000 was stolen from her house at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26. During investigation, two suspects, identified as Vishal, alias Vishu (23); and Rahul (21), both residents of BDC, were arrested. TNS

One more Covid case in city

Chandigarh: The city reported one more Covid-19 case on Tuesday -a male resident of Sector 43. At present, there are three active cases in city. Residents have been advised to wear masks in public gatherings. TNS

St Joseph’s claim cricket title

Chandigarh: Lakshh Bhullar scored 80 off 49 deliveries to help St Joseph's School, Sector 44, defeat SKY World School Academy, Panchkula, by 146 runs to win the 15th Sub-junior Cricket Championship Trophy. Batting first, the Sector 44 team posted 192/6 with the help of Bhullar, Kunwar Jhamb (49), Gokul Gambhir (24) and Sukhjeet (11). Mihir Thakur and Naivik Bhalla claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, the Panchkula team were bundled out at 46. Maneaj Singh (10) and Samar (4) were the two main scorers for the side. Abhishek Joshi picked three wickets, while Kanish Singh and Akshdeep Thakur claimed one each for the bowling side. TNS

Rudra to play squash nat'l

Chandigarh: Rudra Pratap Singh Pathania of First Step School, Sector 26, won gold medal in the 5th International School Sports Organisation (ISSO) Squash Tournament. He won the top position in the boys' U-14 category by defeating Dhanvin Shroff 3-0. He has been selected to participate in the School Games Federation of India nationals to be held at Pune. TNS

School holds sports day

Chandigarh: Sri Sukhmani International School organised its annual sports day. Events included bunny race, cap wearing and bell collection, potato collection race, one-legged race, three-legged race, 100m, tie-turban competition and relay race were organised.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh