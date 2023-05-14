Dental college student hangs self in hostel

Mohali, May 13
Examination stress and fear of failure has claimed a young life. A 21-year-old student of Sukhmani Dental College, Dera Bassi, died by suicide in her hostel room today.
A native of Kanpur, Simran, a final year student, hanged herself by tying a piece of cloth to the ceiling fan in her hostel room. In her suicide note, she has cited not being able to cope with the pressure of studies as the reason for taking the extreme step.
After getting information, the police visited the spot and began investigation. The police said the occupant of the next room saw Simran around 1:45 pm when the former called her for lunch after returning from the college.
Two of her roommates had gone to attend classes when she hanged herself. The police sent the body to the mortuary.
The door wasn’t bolted from inside. The younger brother of the deceased is a second year student at the college. The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Further action will be taken after the arrival of the girl’s family, the police said.
