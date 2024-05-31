DEO leads ‘Youth Chalya Booth’ rally

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

To encourage youths to vote on June 1, the District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, led the ‘Youth Chalya Booth’ awareness rally, which started at the DAC Complex in Mohali and ended at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sohana on Thursday.

Accompanying the participants attired in green t-shirts and caps to promote green elections, the DEO said the district has 19,702 young voters in the 18-19 years age group, and we have organised this rally to urge them to vote on June 1.

She said the district has 8,12,593 voters who are being approached in one way or another to make sure that the voting percentage crosses 80 per cent in the district. She added that there are 825 booth-level officers in the district who have been sensitised to increase the voting percentage.

The DEO said the booth-level officers who would be able to surpass the 70 per cent voter turnout target and those who would record an extra 10 per cent voter turnout compared to the previous General Election would be given an extra Rs 5,000.

