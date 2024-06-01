DEO, SSP visit polling booths in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

To ensure that the General Election are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and inducement-free manner in the SAS Nagar District, the District Election Officer Aashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Sandeep Garg visited the polling booths at Shingariwala, Nada, Mullanpur Garibdas, Siswan, and Kurali identified under various categories to check the preparations for polling. The DEO said polling would be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on June 1.

The District Election Officer said the purpose of the visit was to check whether all arrangements had been made before the arrival of polling parties. She said all arrangements, such as accommodation, food, availability of fans or coolers, and arrangement of sweet and cold drinking water, apart from sheds and tents, toilets, wheelchairs, among others, have been done at every booth.

She said the booth-level officers have been working diligently to complete all the arrangements at the booths with the help of the sector supervisors. The DEO and SSP interacted with the polling personnel before they departed from the Government Polytechnic at Khuni Majra. They said the polling staff is the backbone of the electoral process.

SSP Garg said about 60 police nakas have been installed in the district and on the on the interstate border.

