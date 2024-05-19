Department of Biotechnology, PU

Prof Kashmir Singh from the department has been elected for an INSA associate fellowship for his contributions in the field of plant functional genomics and metabolic engineering, especially in medicinal plants of Himalayan origin.

Department of Political Science, PU

The department, along with the Dr BR Ambedkar Centre for Socio-Economic Studies for the Weaker Sections of Society organised a national symposium on ‘Identity and Aspirations: Politics of the Marginalised in Neo-Liberal Time.”

Aryans Institute of Nursing

The institute celebrated International Nurses Day under the theme ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’. OSD to the President (PGIMER), Union Health Minister Dr Varinder Garg said while doctors were hailed for their work, the contribution of nurses may often be relegated to the shadows of the hospital corridors. However everyone should start appreciating the efforts of nurses.

Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing

International Nurses Day was celebrated at the college to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. A total of 300 nursing students in attended the event.

Postgraduate Govt College for Girls

Prof Sudhir Hindwan of the Postgraduade Goevrnment College for Girls, Sector 42 has been awarded with Asia’s Dynamic Achievers of Excellence-2024 and the Leading Educationist of India Award-2024 for his contribution in academics, publications, research and the editing of articles on international relations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir