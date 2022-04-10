Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

A brainstorming session on various environmental issues faced by Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh was held here today.

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT), was the chief guest of the session along with other members comprising Justice Pritam Pal, Justice Jasbir Singh, Urvashi Gulati, SC Agarwal and Baburam.

During the session, officers from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh discussed the status of development on various aspects of pollution and various achievements they got during the implementation of the District Environmental Plan, which has been prepared for each state throughout the country.

It has been emphasised by Justice Goel that in the management of solid waste, engagement of manpower should be properly managed. During IEC activities, educational institutes should also be engaged at different level/stages.

He highlighted the importance of water and suggested that quantification of rainwater being harvested for each building must be done. Incentive might be given to those performing better. Bulk users of water such as railway station, industrial area, etc., should be encouraged to use tertiary treated water for their activities.

He raised concern over depleting groundwater level and desired that public awareness needs to be created on this point.

The panel suggested that a designated place be identified where leftover food waste from hotel industries can be collected and processed properly as per the provision of the rules. In villages, at least one pond should be there for rainwater harvesting and existing ponds/water bodies need to be restored. All hospitals must have effluent treatment plant for liquid wastewater and under no circumstances the wastewater from these facilities be discharged into public sewers without treatment. Otherwise, it will affect the normal functioning of the sewage treatment plant. Each state should at least select one district as model district where all best practices should be implemented and these may be an example for others to follow.

RWAs and other civil societies should be engaged in sharing the responsibility for better management of environment. There should be regular mock drills and trainings for industrial safety and environment safety. However, Justice Goel desired that citizens and the community need to own up the responsibility to conserve and protect the environment.