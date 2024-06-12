Dept yet to notify Panchkula MC move to roll back waste collection fee

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

Residents of Panchkula are in the doldrums over the city Municipal Corporation’s decision to roll back the imposition of garbage collection charges. The MC had decided to revoke the charges in a previous meeting of the house; however, the same has not been notified so far. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the charges would be revoked after getting clearance from the local government department.

The management and mismanagement of household waste produced daily is a concern in Panchkula. The city has been facing a reoccurrence of small dumps on roadsides, in marketplaces, and near nullahs. Therefore, in 2023, the Municipal Corporation decided to collect user solid waste management (SWM) charges from all residential, commercial, and institutional units under its ambit. The MC implemented the charges in April 2023; however, it soon revoked them after facing resentment from certain quarters of the public.

While according to municipal officials, the collection of the charges was supposed to streamline garbage waste collection, segregation, and management, the decision did not go down well with a section of society.

The president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association here, SK Nayar, said in 2022, the Municipal Corporation assured the residents would not be required to pay garbage collection charges. “It was mentioned that Panchkula MC will bear the expenses of garbage collection. But it is a sorry state that the MC imposed these charges on the residents,” he said.

Residents also pointed out that the MC had failed to provide the service of door-to-door collection of garbage waste in all wards. “They should focus on providing the facility to all households in the city before they start charging everyone,” a resident said.

On the other hand, a few residents feel the charges are minimal and should be paid by residents. “The garbage collection charges are minimal. The residents should willingly pay the amounts to make the MC accountable for lifting, segregation, and proper management of waste. This will help remove small garbage dumps from roadsides and will make the city clean,” said Rupesh, another resident.

Officials in the Municipal Corporation said documentation regarding the cancellation of user charges is yet to be carried out.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had decided to revoke the charges during its previous meeting. “The charges will be revoked after getting clearance from the local government department. The file for the matter will be put up with the department within a few days.”

