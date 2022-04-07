Deputation in UT: No 60:40 ratio for Punjab, Haryana officers, Lok Sabha told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Over maintaining the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana in filling up civil posts in the Chandigarh Administration, the Centre has clarified that there is no specific percentage prescribed for deputation of officers to the UT.

In reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that there was no specific percentage prescribed for the same.

In response to the question raised by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill, he said certain posts of IAS, IPS and heads of departments in the Chandigarh Administration were filled by taking officers on deputation mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana in light of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ office memorandum dated November 4, 1966. “Deputation posts are filled as per the provisions contained in the Recruitment Rules of the respective posts and cadres,” he further said.

Recently, the Punjab Government had alleged that the Chandigarh Administration was replacing the Punjab-Cadre officers with officers from other states, and the UT Administration must maintain the deputation 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana-cadre officers.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on August 28, 2018, regarding the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, there are nine posts of IAS officers in the UT Administration. All these posts belong to the AGMUT cadre. IAS officers, who hold these posts, should be either from the AGMUT cadre or on inter-cadre deputation.

Against some posts, including Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and Joint Secretary, Finance, officers are generally taken on an inter-cadre deputation with an approval of the Government of India. Generally, the posts of Home Secretary and Deputy Commissioner are filled by an IAS officer of the Haryana cadre and that of the Finance Secretary by a Punjab cadre officer.

According to the notification, generally, the various ex-cadre posts are also held by IAS officers, including the post of Chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), and the CHB Chief Executive Officer by the AGMUT-cadre officers, and the MC Commissioner and the CITCO Managing Director by the Punjab-cadre officers.

In case of IAS officers, who have not been posted against specific posts by the MHA, it is the prerogative of the UT Administration to decide their work allocation as per the functional requirement.