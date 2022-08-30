Dera Bassi case: Arms Act added to FIR

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

The police have added the Arms Act to the case registered against Dera Bassi MC president Ranjit Singh Reddy.

He was produced before the court today. The court reserved the decision on his bail till tomorrow. According to the police, Reddy forced the victim, Sohan Lal, to sign a compromise by training his weapon at him. The police recorded his statement and added the Arms Act to the FIR.

On August 20, Reddy and Ward No. 9 councillor’s husband, Bhupinder Sharma, were arrested in a case related to the thrashing of a contractual worker and using casteist remarks against him. Reddy, Sharma, his son, Varun Sharma, and four others were booked under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

The contractual labourer, Sohan Lal, from Pragpur village, had an altercation with the councillor’s husband over a manhole cover on August 1. Three days later, the duo was called at the MC president’s office, where a scuffle ensued. It was alleged that Reddy, along with the others, beat Sohan up and used casteist remarks against him. He was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded his statement.

#dera bassi #Mohali