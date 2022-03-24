Dera Bassi: Day before exam, Class XII girl hangs herself to death

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, March 23

A day before her Class XII exam, a girl died by suicide at her home in Dafarpur on Monday evening.

Jyoti (19), who was studying at a school in Ramgarh Bhudda, had been unsuccessfully trying for two years to clear her intermediate exams. But a day before her first exam on Tuesday, she hanged herself to death from an iron rod in a bathroom with a dupatta. The girl, the eldest of three daughters, was stated to be in stress as she was struggling in academics. Her younger sister first saw her hanging after which she raised the alarm. Her father, Mahendar Pal, a mason, reached home and took his daughter to a private hospital in Panchkula where the schoolgirl was pronounced dead by doctors. This is the first such incident from a rural background in the area this year.

Dr Seema Jund, Project Driector, Childline 1098, said, “Societal pressure is there in urban as well as rural areas. In rural areas, parents also need counselling not to pressure the child but facilitate him or her in other domains. Sometimes, underprivileged parents insist on children to do well in academics so that they do not have to face hardships like them.”

The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital after which the body was handed over to the kin.

The Mubarikpur police have initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Woman dies after ‘wrong medication’

A 22-year-old unmarried woman died after taking “wrong medication” at home in Dafarpur. The deceased, Sapna, was unwell for the past sometime and was depressed. On Tuesday evening, she took wrong medication following which her condition worsened. Her father took her to a hospital in Panchkula where she died during treatment. The police handed over the body to the kin after a postmortem at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.