Dera Bassi had highest voter turnout, Kharar lowest in 2019

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 30

The electorate of the Dera Bassi assembly constituency of Patiala Lok Sabha seat in the district turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the last General Election in 2019. Over four polling booths logged above 85 voting per cent in the last elections. On the other hand, the Kharar assembly constituency of the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat witnessed the lowest voter turnout at the district level. Over five polling booths did not cross the 45 per cent voter turnout last time.

The district follows the same trend, as it is noticed everywhere that the turnout is higher in the assembly elections as compared to the General Election.

In the recently held assembly elections in 2022, the voter turnout in the district was recorded at 66.9 per cent as compared to 63.5 per cent in the 2019 LS polls. The Mohali assembly constituency recorded 60.64 per cent in the 2019 LS polls, as compared to 64.76 per cent in the assembly elections. Kharar recorded 60.10 per cent in 2019 and 66.70 per cent in 2022. Dera Bassi recorded 69.3 per cent voter turnout in 2019 and 69.05 per cent percent in 2022.

This time, the vulnerability mapping of 825 polling stations in the district has thrown up 89 polling stations in 33 locations as vulnerable. The Dera Bassi segment of the Patiala LS seat has 27 vulnerable stations at 12 locations. The Mohali and Kharar segments of the Anandpur Sahib LS seat have 26 at 10 locations and 36 at 11 locations, respectively.

