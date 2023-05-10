Dera Bassi hospital brings in token system to end queues

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

A trial run of token display system was held at the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital today to put an end to long queues of patients and attendants.

The trial run was largely a success, only that there was not adequate seating arrangement for patients and attendants where they could sit and wait for their turn to come at the counter.

Officials said it was the first day of the trial run and an arrangement would be made soon for comfortable seating of patients and attendants.

The tokens will be dispensed till 11 am and on rush days around 12 noon. “Most of the patients are industrial workers or their relatives and they cannot afford private treatment due to which there is heavy rush at the Dera Bassi hospital. In the coming days, another token dispensing system will be placed in the gynaecology department, which witnesses a lot of rush,” said SMO Dr Dharminder Singh.

There used to be three-four queues of patients and attendants for taking prescription slips, payment of fee, test reports and others where patients and attendants have to wait for long time in a queue to get their work done.

Now, a patient can collect a token with a number from a vending machine and wait for his or her turn without standing in a queue, said an official.

Officials said generally the rush is more in OPD on Mondays and Tuesday.