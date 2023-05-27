Dera Bassi man arrested for making off with bike

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 26

A resident of Dera Bassi has been arrested for stealing a Bullet motorcycle.

The suspect was identified as Pawan.

In a complaint to the police, Akint Saurabh Vasi, a resident of Sector 28, Panchkula, reported that his friend had borrowed his Bullet motorcycle on May 20 for a ride to Sector 26. While returning during the night, the motorcycle ran out of fuel. It was subsequently locked and parked near a government school in Sector 26.

To their dismay, they found the bike missing when they went to the spot the next morning.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station and subsequently transferred to the Sector 19 Crime Branch for further investigation.

The suspect was arrested and the stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. The suspect was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody.