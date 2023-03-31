Dera Bassi: Man crushed by hydraulic trolley

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 51-year-old dairy worker, Sewa Ram, a native of UP, died after being crushed under the hydraulic trolley of a tractor in Nimbuan on Wednesday morning. The deceased was repairing the trolley with a jack when it fell. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Mubarikpur police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the kin of the deceased. TNS

Seven teenagers held for thefts

Mohali: The police arrested seven teenagers for thefts in the New Sunny Enclave area and recovered three stolen bikes and iron scrap from them recently. A case under Sections 380, 411, 453 and 457 of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. The suspects, hailing from UP and Bihar, were nabbed while they were planning a theft. A court remanded them in four-day police custody. TNS

Auto’s battery, tyres stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a battery and rear tyres of an auto-rickshaw. Complainant Banshi Lal, a resident of Hallo Majra, alleged a miscreant stole the rear tyres and battery from his vehicle parked near his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Bicycles stolen from Sector 38

Chandigarh: Two bicycles were stolen from Sector 38. Complainant Vineet Gupta alleged the bicycles parked in front of his house were stolen by unidentified persons on the intervening night of March 28 and 29. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.