Dera Bassi: Man killed in truck-car crash

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, March 7

A 36-year-old man died in a car-truck collision near Alamgir village in Lalru last morning. The deceased, identified as Arun of Jind, was travelling by his car from Ambala to Chandigarh when a truck tried to overtake him and hit his vehicle.

The truck driver fled the spot but the vehicle number was noted down and handed over to the police. The car driver was rushed to a hospital in Dera Bassi where he died. The police have registered a case agaisnt the truck driver under sections 304 and 279 of the IPC at the Lalru police station. —