Dera Bassi man, wife take poison, battle for life

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 25

A couple from Daffarpur village near Dera Bassi was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

Mukesh and his wife Neelam were taken to the hospital around 1.30 pm.

Dr Umesh Modi, Principal Medical Officer at the hospital, said their condition was very serious following which they were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mubarikpur police post incharge Satnam Singh said, “The investigating officer has gone to the Panchkula hospital to enquire about the matter.”

