Dera Bassi MC polls on Oct 17

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, October 14

The election to the Dera Bassi Municipal Council (MC) will be held on October 17. Dera Bassi MC executive officer Ashok Pathriya said all the arrangements had been made for conducting the election. AAP leaders claim to have support of atleast 12 councillors of 19 member Municipal Council.

Two days ago, nine councillors, including seven from the Congress, had joined AAP. Three SAD councillors had also extended their support to AAP led by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

The conduct of the election was necessitated after Dera Bassi MC president Ranjit Singh Reddy of the Congress resigned due to internal rebellion in the party. Reddy was arrested on charges of using castiest slurs and beating up a sanitation worker. He was granted bail by the High Court after spending 25 days in judicial custody.

On September 9, the Congress expelled Lalru MC president, senior vice-president, vice-president and three sitting councillors for anti-party activities due to which Bindu Rana resigned from the post of Lalru MC president. Senior vice-president, vice-president, and three other local leaders were expelled from the party with immediate effect by the district Congress president, on the recommendation of Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon.