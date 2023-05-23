 Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road : The Tribune India

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

Iron girders installed to stop the movement of tippers on the old Ambala-Kalka road. Nitin Mittal



Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

The Dera Bassi Municipal Council today reinforced Mubarikpur causeway bridge on the old Ambala-Kalka road with double iron girders to stop the passage of tipper trucks for illegal mining. A divider has been installed between the road to provide support to the overhead girders and prevent the passage of heavy vehicles through the bridge.

The 10ft 6in high barrier is supported by a divider on a pedestal which will be lined with reflector tape. The causeway bridge has been damaged several times due to the regular plying of heavy vehicles on it. Officials said speed breakers would be built on both sides of the bridge to slow down the traffic.

On May 18, Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted that illegal tipper trucks and heavy vehicles have damaged the road, which provides an alternative bypass to the commuters. Residents of Panchkula, Dhakoli, Gazipur and Zirakpur use the road as an alternative route to Dera Bassi and Ambala to avoid snarl-ups on the National Highway.

The narrow, damaged road is dotted with potholes and speeding heavy vehicles plying on it put the lives of two-wheeler riders and light vehicles at risk. Area residents said travelling on the road was very risky in the dark as it has poor lighting.

The state highway has the potential to provide better and faster connectivity from Panchkula to Dera Bassi and further Ambala for light vehicles if it is maintained well.

"Now the road can be used by light motor vehicles and school buses," an official said.

Repair of railway track on

Residents are facing inconvenience as the Issapur railway gate has been closed for repair and maintenance of railway track from May 21 (8 am) to May 23 (8 pm). School buses, emergency vehicles and local residents have to take long detours to reach their destinations. School students of nearby areas have to cross the level crossing on foot and reach home in this scorching heat.

