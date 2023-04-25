Dera Bassi MLA finds teachers absent at school

Dera Bassi, April 24
Local MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa today inspected the government school at Jawaharpur following complaints of teachers remaining absent without leave application.
Randhawa visited the school this morning and checked the attendance register of the teachers.
He sought a list of teachers absent without prior intimation.
“The list has been sent to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for further action,” he said.
On the occasion, the legislator also interacted with students of the school.
