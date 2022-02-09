Dera Bassi: Mother of 2 ends life, father blames in-laws

Dera Bassi, February 8
A 32-year-old woman, mother of two daughters, reportedly died by suicide. The deceased, identified as Simran, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, was found hanging in a room in her father’s house around 2 pm today. No suicide note was found from the spot.
The police said the woman had got married a few years ago and her husband had died. She had come to her father’s house as her mother was ill. One of her daughters found her hanging and informed the family after which the matter was reported to the police.
The deceased’s father, Mangal Singh, said after the death of her husband, her in-laws allegedly harassed his daughter. The police are looking into the allegation of harassment against her in-laws. —
