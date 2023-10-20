Dera Bassi to have ESI hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 19

Keeping in mind Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s goal to set up an ultra-modern ESI hospital in Dera Bassi, the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, has started work on materialising the proposal on the ground.

A district-level committee headed by DC Jain that comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Director (ESI), Regional Director (ESI) and Executive Officers of Dera Bassi and Lalru municipal corporations has identified three sites in Dera Bassi and two in Lalru for the project.

3 sites identified in Dera Bassi, 2 in Lalru A district-level committee headed by DC Jain has identified three sites in Dera Bassi and two in Lalru for the project

The Urban Development ADC discussed the pre-identified sites with the North Zone Medical Commissioner and the Regional Director of the ESI

The ESI authorities said that they need about eight acres of land to build an ultra-modern 100-bed facility to meet the health needs of the beneficiaries

In a meeting held today at the Mohali District Administrative Complex, Urban Development Additional Deputy Commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann discussed the pre-identified sites with the North Zone Medical Commissioner and the Regional Director of the ESI and urged them to make a joint visit to the sites next week to reach a consensus as per the guidelines of the Government of India for setting up an ESI hospital.

He said, “Preference should be given to Dera Bassi based on the road connectivity, an easy approach and the surrounding industrial area.” The ESI authorities said that they need about eight acres of land to build an ultra-modern 100-bed facility to meet the health needs of the labourers and other ESI beneficiaries in the region.

They noted that there is already an ESI hospital in Phase 7, Mohali, but it only has a capacity of 30 beds. The authorities stated that it is the number of patients that necessitates a secondary-level ultra-modern health facility for the ESI beneficiaries.

They further said that the sites offered by the administration in Dera Bassi and Lalru would be reviewed by next week before they are finalised.

DC Jain added that the district administration would ensure that ESI beneficiaries do not suffer. She said that the CM had announced plans to provide land for the setting up of the ESI hospital for the benefit of the employees registered with the Employees’ Insurance Scheme Corporation.

#Bhagwant Mann #Dera Bassi #Mohali