Dera Bassi woman dies of Covid

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

A 42-year-old woman from Dera Bassi became the district’s 1,170th Covid-19 casualty on Wednesday.

There are 224 active cases in the district, as 23 new cases were reported and 39 were cured of the virus. As many as 209 active cases have been reported from urban areas and 13 from rural areas.

The overall positive cases in the district stand at 1,02,756, and 1,01,362 of them have been cured till now.