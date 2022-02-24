Dera Bassi woman gets obscene messages, acid attack threats

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, Febraury 23



The police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly sending obscene messages and threatening a 20-year-old married woman, a resident of Dera Bassi. In her complaint lodged with the police, the woman said she was married about two years ago in Sirsa. She was now living in Dera Bassi with her parents for the past six months due to a dispute with her husband. She alleged that for the past few days, she had been getting porn messages and acid attack threats on her mobile phone. Inspector Kulbir Singh said that the suspect would be traced and arrested soon. —