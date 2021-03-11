'Derogatory remarks': AAP seeks Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher's apology

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have criticised MP Kirron Kher for making derogatory remarks. The MP had recently flayed the “unruly” behaviour of AAP councillors and termed them “junglee”.

AAP MC councillors and party volunteers, under the leadership of the party’s city unit president Prem Garg, protested against the indecent and derogatory remarks made by Kirron and burnt her effigy.

While councillors and volunteers were going from the Sector 34 Dasehra Ground towards the BJP office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 to protest, the police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road.

Yogesh Dhingra, Leader of Opposition in the MC House, said it was shameful for the MP to make such derogatory remarks. They demanded that the MP should apologise for her indecent remarks.

Meanwhile, the Congress also strongly disapproved of the unparliamentary words used by the MP for AAP councillors.

City Congress president Subhash Chawla said just like AAP councillors, who had reached the Mayor’s seat in the Mayoral election and created a ruckus and vandalism, BJP councillors too had created such scenes in the MC House many times.

Chawla also had a dig at AAP councillors for using unparliamentary language for a former Mayor in the last House meeting and calling him a ‘cartoon’.

