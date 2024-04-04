Despite ban, illegal hookahs in use at Panchkula bars

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 3

Despite restrictions and police action, illegal hookahs remain in use at various bars in Panchkula. As per the directions of the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the hookahs served with tobacco containing nicotine were considered injurious to health.

Police officials said they have registered 10 cases for the use of illegal hookahs for commercial purposes, arrested 13 individuals, and recovered 86 hookahs from various bars and clubs this year. They added that the recoveries include those made by the CM flying squad.

A senior police official, citing the DCP orders regarding the ban on hookahs, said, “The smoke of flavoured hookahs contains various toxic substances such as carbon monoxide (CO), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), volatile aldehydes, and heavy metals, which can result in cardiovascular diseases (CO), lung diseases (volatile aldehydes), and cancer (PAH and heavy metals). The smoke from hookahs can cause ciliary damage and increase the viscosity of secretions, among other major health issues.”

Police officials said they have registered a total of 39 FIRs and arrested 77 individuals from January to November last year after they recovered the banned hookahs during raids at various bars and nightclubs.

Panchkula residents said a lot of youngsters were involved in the consumption of hookahs at various bars and nightclubs in

the city.

Suhail, a resident of Dhakoli who works at a nightclub, said, “Hookahs are considered a fashion statement among many youths who indulge in the practice. A lot of times youths indulge in smoking hookahs out of peer pressure.”

SHO Rupesh Chaudhary said nightclubs and bars function through the night as per permissions granted by the Excise Department. “They do not have permissions to serve hookahs, which are banned as per the orders of the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police. Therefore, the police department keeps taking action against the illegal practice on the basis of tipoffs and surprise checks on a regular basis.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula