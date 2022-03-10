Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

A worker collects parking fee from a commuter at a paid parking lot in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 9

Defying an order passed by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation at the General House meeting on Monday for suspension of parking fee in five sectors for 15 days, the paid parking in commercial hubs of the city – Sector 8, 9 and 10 markets – continues to be functional.

After a discussion on parking-related issues in Sector 20, the General House of the MC had passed a resolution to suspend the parking fee for 15 days and constitute a four-member committee, comprising three councillors and chaired by Joint Commissioner Sanyam Garg, to examine the matter.

JJP councillor from ward number 14 Sushil Garg had alleged poor infrastructure, improper enforcement of regulations and behavioral issues by the staff at the parking in the Sector 20 market.

The paid parking is currently functional in Sector 8, 9, 10, 14 and 20.

While the parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10 is managed by the Child Welfare Committee, the other two parking lots in Sector 14 and 20 come under the jurisdiction of the MC and are managed by contractors.

After passing a resolution at the General House meeting, Municipal Commissioner Dharamvir Singh had, on Monday, sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting him to direct the contractor to stop the parking fee collection with immediate effect.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the civic body had notified the Deputy Commissioner about the decision of the General House meeting. He, however, had not taken any action in this regard.

“Had it been under our jurisdiction, we would have implemented the order immediately,” he said. The paid parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10 markets (from where the practice actually began) is functional for the past two years. Later, the civic body introduced paid parking in Sector 14 and 20 as well. The decision, however, met with resistance from residents and even area councillors.

Meanwhile, at the first General House meeting of the MC last year, a proposal was passed that the management of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 be withdrawn from the Child Welfare Committee and the work be handed over to the MC. If not, the panel should itself carry out the work of re-carpeting in the parking area, maintaining street lights and clearing of waste from dustbins. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik could not be contacted for his remarks on the issue. “The MC can improve its financial health through other means,” said SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association.

DC was notified about it: Mayor

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the civic body had notified the Deputy Commissioner about the decision of the General House meeting. He, however, had not taken any action in this regard. “Had it been under our jurisdiction, we would have implemented the order immediately,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

2
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

3
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

5
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

6
World

Indian Airlines plane IC-814 hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

7
World

Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP single largest party, just short of majority

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Cong, BSP in single digits

Yogi-Modi dominates Uttar Pradesh race, voters give clue to 2024 General Election

Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...

Cities

View All

Wait over, D-Day today

Wait over, D-Day today

Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Russia-Ukraine conflict hits local units hard

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

CHB to fill 80 vacant posts on regular basis

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

POLL VAULT

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club