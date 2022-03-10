Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 9

Defying an order passed by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation at the General House meeting on Monday for suspension of parking fee in five sectors for 15 days, the paid parking in commercial hubs of the city – Sector 8, 9 and 10 markets – continues to be functional.

After a discussion on parking-related issues in Sector 20, the General House of the MC had passed a resolution to suspend the parking fee for 15 days and constitute a four-member committee, comprising three councillors and chaired by Joint Commissioner Sanyam Garg, to examine the matter.

JJP councillor from ward number 14 Sushil Garg had alleged poor infrastructure, improper enforcement of regulations and behavioral issues by the staff at the parking in the Sector 20 market.

The paid parking is currently functional in Sector 8, 9, 10, 14 and 20.

While the parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10 is managed by the Child Welfare Committee, the other two parking lots in Sector 14 and 20 come under the jurisdiction of the MC and are managed by contractors.

After passing a resolution at the General House meeting, Municipal Commissioner Dharamvir Singh had, on Monday, sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting him to direct the contractor to stop the parking fee collection with immediate effect.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the civic body had notified the Deputy Commissioner about the decision of the General House meeting. He, however, had not taken any action in this regard.

“Had it been under our jurisdiction, we would have implemented the order immediately,” he said. The paid parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10 markets (from where the practice actually began) is functional for the past two years. Later, the civic body introduced paid parking in Sector 14 and 20 as well. The decision, however, met with resistance from residents and even area councillors.

Meanwhile, at the first General House meeting of the MC last year, a proposal was passed that the management of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 be withdrawn from the Child Welfare Committee and the work be handed over to the MC. If not, the panel should itself carry out the work of re-carpeting in the parking area, maintaining street lights and clearing of waste from dustbins. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik could not be contacted for his remarks on the issue. “The MC can improve its financial health through other means,” said SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association.

DC was notified about it: Mayor

