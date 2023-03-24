 Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court : The Tribune India

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Asks UT to file affidavit on number of sterilised, vaccinated canines

Stray dogs in the parking of Sector 30-C, Chandigarh. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 23

The dog sterilisation programme launched by Chandigarh has come under a cloud. Taking up petitions alleging contempt of court for wilful disobedience of directions issued way back in April 2015 in the matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear the stray dog population registered manifold increase despite the programme.

Details were also sought from the local bodies across Punjab and Haryana regarding the number of dog bite cases reported in the districts and action taken for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs.

Feeding by public behind menace?

  • UT asked to specify places where public came to feed dogs. HC wants to see whether population in these areas is rising manifold
  • Bench will also see whether population is rising outside those residences where particular families are feeding feral dogs
  • Details sought of number of dog bite cases in 2022 and implementation of scheme formulated by UT in this regard
  • Affidavits will elaborate on serious complaints received from general public about stray dog nuisance in particular areas

“After hearing counsel for the parties, one alarming fact is apparent from the different affidavits filed by the respondents. It is claimed that approximately 14,000 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated from 2015 to 2019. But it is also stated the population of stray dogs has increased manifold –– 12,922 in 2019 as compared to 7,847 in 2012. It raises a suspicion about the bona fide action taken by all the respondents regarding conducting the sterilisation operation of the stray dogs,” Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the High Court asserted.

Question mark over Action taken

It is claimed 14,000 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated from 2015 to 2019, but population has increased manifold — 12,922 in 2019 from 7,847 in 2012. It raises suspicion about action taken. — HC

Fixing the case for last week of May on the pleas filed through counsel Saurabh Arora and Kunal Malwani, Justice Sangwan also called for fresh affidavits of the respondents indicating the stray dog population as on date in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the number of sterilised and vaccinated dogs.

Justice Sangwan also made it clear the affidavits would specify the common places where people from the general public were coming to feed stray dogs. This was to find out whether the dog population in those areas was increasing manifold.

Justice Sangwan made it clear the Bench would also see whether the population was increasing where the stray dogs were staying outside residences of particular families feeding them. Details were also called for the exact infrastructure available as on day, the funds allocated for the purpose and the number of persons and vehicles provided for the same.

Justice Sangwan further sought details of the number of dog bite cases reported in 2022 and the details regarding the implementation of the scheme formulated by UT in this regard.

Justice Sangwan directed the affidavits would elaborate upon the serious complaints received from the general public about the stray dog nuisance in particular areas.

Expanding the scope of the matter, Justice Sangwan added: “This order will apply ‘mutatis mutandi’ to the States of Punjab and Haryana where at each district level, a committee will be constituted and the affidavit of all the municipal corporations/committees will be filed about the number of dog bites reported in their respective districts and action taken for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs”.

The matter was initially brought to the High Court’s notice by Gurmukh Singh. In his petition against the UT through counsel Kunal Malwani, he had underscored the menace of street dogs in the city, particularly the Rose Garden.

Punjab, Haryana to list bite cases

Expanding the scope of matter, the High Court asks local bodies in Punjab and Haryana to constitute committees at district level and file affidavits specifying the number of dog bites reported in respective districts and action taken for sterilisation and vaccination.

