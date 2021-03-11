Detonator, wires found near Chandigarh's Burail jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Tension gripped Burail jail after a detonator, wires and some burnt material were found near the boundary wall on the backside of the high-security prison in Sector 51 on Saturday evening.

Police said at around 8.45pm a bag containing tiffin was found at the spot where a tunnel was found in 2004. Unconfirmed reports said a low-intensity blast was heard in the area, but police did not comment on it.

A team of operations cell and cops from Sector 49 police station rushed the spot.

Heavy police force along with armoured vehicles cordoned off the area and began investigation. A bomb disposal squad, fire tenders were also stationed near the jail.

After preliminary investigation, UT SSP Kuldeep Chahal confirmed the presence of detonator and wires in the area. Army personnel from Chandimandir have been called in to re-check the material.

On the night of January 21, 2004 four undertrials, including Beant Singh assassins Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara, along with their cook Devi Singh (a murder accused), escaped from barrack number 7 of the jail by digging a 109-ft tunnel. Hawara was re-arrested in 2005 for his involvement in twin blasts in Delhi, while Bheora was re-arrested in 2006 by the Delhi Police for planning to set up a base in Delhi.

Eleven year later on August 12, 2015, a local court acquitted 14 accused -- 23 accused in all, including five jail officials, barring escapees Babbar Khalsa International chief Jagtar Singh Hawara and BKI India head Paramjeet Singh Bheora.