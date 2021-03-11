Devanshi Maleri back from ISRO

Devanshi Maleri, a student of Class X, Carmel Convent School, who was selected for the young scientist’s programme (YUVIKA) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) among 150 students across the country returned on Monday. During the programme, there were talks and lectures by eminent scientists and a former chairmen of ISRO. She also visited various centres during which the students interacted with the chairman of U R Rao Satellite Centre. She also met the project directors of various missions, including Chandrayaan 2, 3 and the future Aditya L1 mission. She witnessed the launch of a rocket, ROHINI- 200 (RH-200).
Guru Nanak Public School, Chd
The NCC naval wing brought laurels to the school by bagging the best girls drill contingent prize at the NCC Annual Training Camp 251 held at NCC Academy, Ropar. The GNPS contingent comprised 16 girls. The cadets of the school won accolades in various competitions. The outstanding performance of the students was commended by Principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal.
