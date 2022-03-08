Develop Chandigarh as major sports centre of India, says Adviser Dharam Pal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, Dharam Pal unveiled the photographs of eminent sports persons, who represented India at the international level, the Sports Complex, Sector 42, in the presence Sanjay Tandon, president, UT Cricket Association.

The complex now has the portraits of eminent personalities like Balbir Singh, Reena Khokhar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Monika Malik, Gurjant Singh, Anjum Moudgil, Shiv Singh and Nandini.

The Adviser also inaugurated the newly laid vinyl flooring in the gymnasium. Shiv Singh, along with family, and the parents of Anjum Moudgil were also present.

Dharam Pal stressed Chandigarh should be developed as a centre for sports for entire India by way of developing and upgrading the existing sports facilities of international standards. He directed the Sports Department to constitute an expert group, which should prepare an action plan to achieve these objectives.

The Adviser appreciated the idea of constructing a rehabilitation centre for sports injury and an additional hostel in the sports complex for accommodating more players.

He said an additional AstroTruf field should be prepared near the existing field within 200 metres, so that national/international hockey tournaments could be organised in Chandigarh.

#dharam pal