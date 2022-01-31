Development of Punjab BJP agenda, says state in-charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

The main agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Punjab elections is development of the state and the security of the country as Punjab has a border of about 600 km with Pakistan.

BJP Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam stated this while holding a meeting with party supporters and residents of the city during the election campaign of BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht. He said they would focus on stability, security and change to secure the future of Punjab and its people.

Gautam said: “Change is required not only in the regime but also to keep the future generation safe. For the security of the country, it was necessary to have a stable and strong government. Punjab is in a deep economic crisis and needs a double engine government to push it on the path of development. We will work on abolishing mafia raj in Punjab. Land mafia, sand mafia and drug mafia are prominent and are being patronised by Congress leaders”.

Gautam alleged that the condition of Punjab had deteriorated under the Congress rule in the past five years. Seizure of village shamlat lands by Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and his brother is now no secret. With the formation of

the BJP government, a law would be brought to use these lands only for the welfare of villages concerned.

He said Aam Aadmi Party was participating in the Punjab elections only to become a national party. The Delhi model is a completely misleading model of Arvind Kejriwal.

Party general secretary Subhash Sharma also shared his views and appealed to Mohali residents to vote for the BJP’s double engine government for better coordination between the Centre and states.

