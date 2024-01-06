Development of villages main goal of govt: Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 5

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed community centre in village Mankian today. The new community centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Gupta said that a sewing centre will be opened in the community centre to provide training in sewing and embroidery to women.

He said that the community centre will prove to be useful in meeting the social needs of the people of Mankian and adjoining villages. He added that one of the main goals of the state government is the development of villages across the state. “Development works ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore have been completed in every village of the district.”

The Deputy Commissioner, Sushil Sarwan was present on the occassion along with Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

