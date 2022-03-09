Developments in field of fibre optics highlighted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

A seminar on “The light: Applications in communication technology” was organised by the Department of Physics, Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Prof Ardhendu Sekhar Patra of the Department of Physics, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, West Bengal, elaborated on the uses of light in communication technology and fibre optics.

Hosted by Assistant Professor Dr Manish Dev Sharma, the seminar was attended by around 150 participants in both online and offline modes. Prof RK Puri, chairperson of the Physics Department, Panjab University, said the seminar aimed at imparting knowledge to the participants about the latest developments in the field of fibre optics and communication. —