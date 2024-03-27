Devika, Anupama win badminton meets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Two local shuttlers Devika Sihag and Anupama Upadhyaya brought laurels for the nation in different international tournaments.

Devika won the women’s singles title in the FZ Forza Dutch International Tournament in the Netherlands.

Anupama won Orlen Polish Open 2024 in Poland. In the final, she defeated Tanya Hemanth.

