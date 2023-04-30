Devinder Singh Babla writes to Home Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Chandigarh BJP vice-president Devinder Singh Babla today wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a meeting with him to apprise him of “some officers of the UT Administration engaged in discrimination and causing harm to the party”.

“We have all evidence and material against these officers. They do not meet or talk to city residents and deliberately resort to harassing them. This forces the people to form opinion against the party. These officers do not even interact with BJP karyakartas to address their issues,” Babla alleged in his communication.

He alleged, “There are many such officers who have been working at the same place for the past many years. Despite graft complaints against some of them, they have not been replaced. It will cause a lot of damage to the city BJP in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”