Devotees hold meditation session at Sr Citizens’ Home

Chandigarh, May 11
A few devotees from the Dhyana Kendra visited Senior Citizens’ Home, Sector 15, Chandigarh, and held a meditation and interactive session with residents. The meditation session was attended by almost all residents along with the staff of the Senior Citizens Home. As the senior citizens took refreshments, they expressed joy and gratitude over having this session and requested for holding more such events.
