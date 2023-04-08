Devout throng churches in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Good Friday, anniversary of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was observed in all churches with religious fervour and solemnity here today.

The entire community spent the day while fasting, going to churches, doing meditation and remembering the Jesus Christ.

“The death of Jesus Christ is marked as good it is believed that the ultimate sacrifice of his very life resulted in the saving of mankind from God’s wrath and the forgiveness of everyone’s sins,” said pastor Rajiv Masih of Christ Church, Sector 18, Chandigarh.

After the worship, a tree plantation drive was organised in the Sector 18 market here today.