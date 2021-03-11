Mohali DFO, contractor sent to judicial custody

Mohali, June 6
The court today sent suspended Mohali DFO Gurmanpreet Singh and contractor Harmahinder Singh, who were arrested on a bribery charge, to judicial custody.
The Vigilance Bureau had arrested them on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the representatives of WWICS Estate Private Limited.
They were arrested on a complaint of Davinder Singh Sandhu and his father Baljit Singh Sandhu, who own around 100 acres in the name of their company, WWICS Estate Private Limited, at Masaul and Tanda villages. Earlier, a complaint was lodged by Mohali Range Officer Ranjodh Singh against Baljit on the charge of violating the Punjab Land Preservation Act.
