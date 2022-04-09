Dhaba owner, son attack shopkeeper in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

A shopkeeper was attacked by the owner of an adjoining dhaba, his son and four workers after the former objected to the dumping of vegetable waste in a drain last evening.

Anand Kumar Sharma (40) told the police that he ran a mobile repair shop, Siddhi Mobile, at the main market in Pinjore which abuts an eatery, “Pal Da Punjabi Dhaba”.

Prior to the attack, the complainant claimed, he had asked the dhaba owner and his staff on many occasions to not throw vegetable peel in the drain as it leads to a blockage.

“Last evening, me and my niece were at the shop when we saw the shop owner Amarendra’s son Rubel throwing the waste in the drain. When I protested, he started hurling abuses at me. I tried to calm him down but he didn’t stop. To avoid him, I went inside my shop. Soon after, Amarendra with a sharp object (which they use for cutting vegetables) arrived outside my shop. He also asked his workers to come out with sticks and finish us.

“They all barged into my shop. While Amarendra him me in the head with the sharp object, his son Rubel hit me with a kada. They dragged me outside and threatened to kill me if I don’t vacate the shop,” said Sharma in his complaint.

As the complainant’s nephew cried for help, the suspects ran away.

A case has been registered against the dhaba owner and his son duo at the Pinjore police station under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.