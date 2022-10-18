Zirakpur: Dhakoli CHC docs protest attendant's misbehaviour

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 17

A doctor posted at the Dhakoli community health centre sat on a protest on the premises of the facility after attendants of a patient misbehaved with him on the night of October 14.

Dr Rajesh got support of Dr Mehtab Singh, who too sat on a protest alongside him. The protesting doctors said it had been three days since the incident took place, but no security guard was posted at the centre and no security arrangements had been made.

“The Dhakoli CHC is the only hospital with no security personnel at night. Many such incidents have happened this year, but nothing was being done for the safety of hospital staff,” Dr Rajesh said.

In June, there was a lot of uproar over vaccinations at the CHC when a man came to get his daughter vaccinated for rabies. The enraged man threatened the nurse on duty here, who complained to the SMO, Dhakoli.

