Zirakpur: Dhakoli CHC docs protest attendant's misbehaviour

Zirakpur, October 17
A doctor posted at the Dhakoli community health centre sat on a protest on the premises of the facility after attendants of a patient misbehaved with him on the night of October 14.
Dr Rajesh got support of Dr Mehtab Singh, who too sat on a protest alongside him. The protesting doctors said it had been three days since the incident took place, but no security guard was posted at the centre and no security arrangements had been made.
“The Dhakoli CHC is the only hospital with no security personnel at night. Many such incidents have happened this year, but nothing was being done for the safety of hospital staff,” Dr Rajesh said.
In June, there was a lot of uproar over vaccinations at the CHC when a man came to get his daughter vaccinated for rabies. The enraged man threatened the nurse on duty here, who complained to the SMO, Dhakoli.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...