Zirakpur: Dhakoli railway gate shut for 3 days

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 8

The Dhakoli railway gate will be closed for three days due to urgent maintenance work. Railway officials said the gate would be closed at 8 am on Wednesday (November 9) and opened at 6 pm on Friday (November 11).

Commuters using the route will have to use alternative routes via Panchkula, Nagla and Gazipur roads. The closure will impact residents of Zirakpur, Dhakoli and Peer Muchalla area. For a long time, people have been demanding a railway underpass at this gate, but to no avail. During peak hours, long traffic jams are witnessed at the gate.

