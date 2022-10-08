Dhakoli resident found hanging in Panchkula's forest area

Panchkula, October 7
The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area near Kundi village in Sector 20 on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Phool Singh, a resident of Dhakoli.
Around 12 noon, the police control room received information about a body hanging from a tree in the forest area. A team led by Yogwinder Singh, SHO, Sector 20 police station, reached the scene and started investigations. The crime team was later called to the spot.
In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death was stated to be suicide.
The body was taken to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for a post-mortem. The victim’s family members visited the police station and later identified the deceased. They expressed apprehension of murder.
They claimed Phool Singh was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment. They said he had been missing from the house since October 5.
The SHO said prima facie the case seemed to be of suicide. The viscera would be sent to the lab after post-mortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list