Dhakoli resident found hanging in Panchkula's forest area

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 7

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area near Kundi village in Sector 20 on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Phool Singh, a resident of Dhakoli.

Around 12 noon, the police control room received information about a body hanging from a tree in the forest area. A team led by Yogwinder Singh, SHO, Sector 20 police station, reached the scene and started investigations. The crime team was later called to the spot.

In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death was stated to be suicide.

The body was taken to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for a post-mortem. The victim’s family members visited the police station and later identified the deceased. They expressed apprehension of murder.

They claimed Phool Singh was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment. They said he had been missing from the house since October 5.

The SHO said prima facie the case seemed to be of suicide. The viscera would be sent to the lab after post-mortem.

