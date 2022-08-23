Dhakoli resident held for taking away phone, cash

Panchkula, August 22
The police here today claimed to have arrested a person for snatching a mobile phone and cash from an ice-cream vendor.
The accused has been identified as Gaurav Arya, a resident of New Ganesh Vihar in Dhakoli, Mohali district.
According to information, the victim, Kundan Kumar, a native of Narotampur village, Lakhisarai district in Bihar and presently living in Rally village here, in his complaint to the police, stated that he was present with his ice-cream cart near the Power Colony around 10.45 pm on May 13, 2022. Three persons came there on an Activa scooter. They snatched a mobile phone and cash from him and fled from the site.
A case was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 14 police station.
The police said the Crime Branch, Sector 19, had earlier arrested three accused involved in the case. They arrested the fourth accused on Sunday and recovered the mobile phone from him. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
