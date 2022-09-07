Dhananjay Singh beats Chandril, enters tennis quarterfinals

Chandigarh, September 6
Dhananjay Singh of Himachal Pradesh registered a comeback win over seventh seed Chandril Sood of Uttar Pradesh in a men’s pre-quarterfinals match during the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship today. After going down (4-6) in the first set, Singh logged a (6-2, 7-6(2)) comeback to march ahead into the quarterfinals.
Top seed Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal registered an easy (6-1, 6-0) win over Amit Bazad, whereas Chandigarh’s Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Delhi’s Shubham Malhotra (6-2, 6-4). Sixth seed Maan Kesarwani of Uttar Pradesh overpowered Haryana’s Anuj Malik (6-4, 6-2) and Karnataka’s Suraj R Prabodh outplayed Delhi’s Shivank Bhatnagar (6-1, 4-6, 6-1). Third seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden was leading (7-6(6), 5-2) against Parth Aggarwal when the latter conceded the match. Siddharth Arya KS defeated Delhi’s Ayush Gurnani (6-3, 6-3) and Punjab’s Dalwinder Singh logged a (6-0, 3-2) win as Lakshit Sood conceded the match in second set.
In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, the team of Chandril and Lakshit Sood defeated Aditya Nandal and Nitin Jaipal Singh (6-2, 6-2). Parth Aggarwal and Eqbal ousted Udit Kamboj and Richy Chaudhary (6-4, 6-3), whereas Neeraj and Siddharth defeated Dhananjay Sngh and Dharmil Shah (3-6, 6-2, 10-8). Dalwinder Singh and Suraj Prabodh outplayed Maan Kesarwani and Hemant Kumar (3-6, 6-3, 11-9).
