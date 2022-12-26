Dhanas gets open air gym

Chandigarh, December 25
Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today inaugurated an open air gym at small flats in Dhanas.
The gym, costing Rs 3 lakh, was built with Tewari’s MPLAD funds. Residents were demanding the facility.
Wasim Mir, a close aide of Tewari, said before this, a Rs 5 lakh open air gym was dedicated to PEC. He said an MP could spend Rs 25 lakh of the Rs 5 crore funds every year outside his constituency. “Since he is a resident of Chandigarh, the city is quite close to him. Whenever there is a need for some work, he chips in,” he added.
Tewari has always been interested in fighting elections from the city. In the last Lok Sabha polls too, he had evinced interest in contest from here, but the party given him ticket from Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...