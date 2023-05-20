Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Two days after a speeding luxury car claimed three lives and left four others injured at Dhanas, the UT police arrested the person who was at the wheel. He will be produced in a court tomorrow.

The suspect, Parambir Singh, son of businessman Kamaljeet Singh, was taken for a medical examination after his arrest.

The car that claimed three lives.

The suspect, accompanied by a woman, had escaped on foot from the scene leaving the damaged car behind.

Police sources said the suspect had also received injuries in the accident following which he visited a hospital in Sector 34 for treatment. He, however, left the hospital after getting first aid.

The police have collected the information from the hospital as the part of evidence in the case.

The accident was reported on the evening of May 17, when the Beetle car driven on the sports mode went out of control and hit a motorcycle parked on the roadside before ramming into seven people.

While a woman named Rajmati Devi, a roadside vendor, had died soon after the accident, another injured

Mustaf Ali passed away a few hours after the incident. Bimlesh, a bystander, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

The autopsy of the victims was conducted today and the bodies were handed over to the kin.

Earlier in the day, local residents, led by AAP councillor Ram Chandra Yadav, staged a protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused driver. The protesters also demanded that the UT Administration should award compensation to the families of all three victims.

A delegation of protesters, led by AAP leader Prem Garg, and kin of the victims met SDM (Central) Sanyam Garg and submitted a memorandum demanding a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims and free treatment for those injured in the accident. In the evening, city Congress president HS Lucky visited the houses of the victims in Dhanas.

Relief sought for victims’ kin