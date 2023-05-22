Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 21

The 19-year-old youth, who was driving the luxury car that killed three persons and left four injured, was hiding in a farmhouse near the toll plaza on the Zirakpur-Patiala road after the accident.

The accused, Paramveer Singh Dhola, also stayed with his collegemate after the UT police carried out raids at several locations to arrest him, said a police source.

Individuals, who had aided the accused, a national-level shooter, in evading arrest, will also face legal proceedings. UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said they were investigating as to where the accused was hiding after the accident and who assisted him in evading arrest. “We will take action against those who found to have harboured the accused,” said the SSP.

The accused, a BA student of a local college, used to practise at the shooting range in Sector 25.

Dhola and a girl accompanying him at the time of accident were coming from the shooting range after practice. The sources said the girl, who had been identified, also practised along with the accused at the same range.

After the accident, the accused went back to the shooting range and phoned the members of his family. His father and uncle picked him up from there, the police said.

Thereafter, his kin took him to a private hospital in Sector 34 for treatment. However, he fled the hospital after getting first aid. The police have obtained the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital.

The SSP said the girl, who was accompanying Dhola at the time of accident, had been identified. “She has been asked to join in the investigation. We will question her about the entire incident and record her statement,” said the SSP.

The police have also obtained the CCTV footage in which the accused is seen driving the Beetle car shortly before the accident. This footage will serve as a crucial evidence in building a strong case against him, said the sources.

According to the sources, smart cameras installed in the city have also captured the accused, who is a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, driving the red-coloured car.

It has been found that after the accident, the accused revisited the spot. The police are investigating the reason behind this action of Dhola.

Meanwhile, he was produced before the court that remanded him in two-day police custody.

