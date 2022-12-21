Dhanas resident held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 32-year-old Dhanas resident, Anil Mukhiya, has been arrested with 267-gm heroin from the Sector 37 market. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

House theft in Raipur Khurd

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Raipur Khurd. Complainant Kiran Sarkar claimed an unidentified person stole gold and silver ornaments from his house. A case has been registered. TNS

TT meet from December 23

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Juniors, Youth and Seniors for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy from December 23 to 27 at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. Players born on or after January 1, 2006, will be eligible to participate in the junior (U-17) category, while those born on or after January 1, 2004, will be eligible to participate in the youth (U-19) category. There will be no age bar for the men and women teams and mixed doubles category. TNS

Book released

Mohali: A book, ‘Sahibzadian da Shaheedi Safar’, penned by Gurpreet Singh Niamian was released at the District Language Officer’s office here on Tuesday. A discussion on the book was also organised during the event, which was presided over by Prof Yograj, Chairman, Punjab School Education Board. Niamian said it was a very difficult task for him to pen down history of this blood-drenched month of martyrdom.

RBU conference

Mohali: The Rayat Bahra University held Parent-Teacher Conference-2022 through hybrid mode. Simerjit Kaur, Director, IQAC, said these interactions gave teachers an opportunity to use the most effective strategies in teaching, while providing parents with information on how to support children academically. — TNS

Pupils sensitised to cyber bullying

Chandigarh: A session on cyber bullying was conducted for students of classes 8 to 10 at The Tribune School. UT Constable Amandeep Singh, who has been working in cybercrime since 2018, sensitised the students to cybercrime. — TNS