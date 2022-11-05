Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Mohali, November 4

Members of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s family visited the Chhatbir Zoo this afternoon. Dhankhar’s wife, grandson and others spent around 45 minutes at the walk-in aviary and appreciated the facility, said zoo officials.

They also planted a “Putranjiva” tree at the zoo as scheduled. The Vice-President was also reported to visit the zoo, but could not make it.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, along with heavy police force, was present there to maintain law and order.

Residents of Chhat village said the police had combed the area for the past three days. Tight security arrangements were made at the premises with metal detectors placed at all entry points. Children and elderly persons were frisked. The officials said a massive clean-up operation had been undertaken in the area for two-three days.

A few visitors complained of hassle during the visit of Dhankhar’s family.

#jagdeep dhankhar #Mohali